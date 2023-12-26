Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Sets New 1-Year High at $155.84

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $155.84 and last traded at $155.38, with a volume of 60779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. HSBC began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.65.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,477 shares of company stock valued at $10,980,725 over the last 90 days. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 166.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $130,470,000 after purchasing an additional 745,757 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

