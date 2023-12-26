Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 568,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 168,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 265,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 119,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,378,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

