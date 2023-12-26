LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Decreases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $552.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $471.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.37. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $568.30.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDXX

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.