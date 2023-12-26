Marion Wealth Management Acquires 128 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $189.39. The stock had a trading volume of 54,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,498. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $201.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

