LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Grows Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.87. 872,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,432,419. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.97.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

