Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of ADN traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. Acadian Timber has a one year low of C$14.76 and a one year high of C$18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$291.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.93.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$26.59 million for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 42.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acadian Timber will post 0.8096374 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

