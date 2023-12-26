Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

TSE:VET traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,343. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.23.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$475.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$575.50 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 45.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 3.5671642 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VET. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.96.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

