Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Ameris Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Ameris Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $53.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $393.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABCB has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

