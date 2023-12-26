Stratasys Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,487 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 102% compared to the typical volume of 1,234 put options.

Stratasys Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of SSYS traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,823. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $989.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 230,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth $13,206,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stratasys by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,286 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

