Marion Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Marion Wealth Management increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Newmont were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Newmont by 1,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,085 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,824,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

