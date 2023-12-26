Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,948 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,734,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,282,028,000 after buying an additional 3,327,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,123,000 after buying an additional 1,535,572 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $918,894,000 after buying an additional 9,481,852 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

