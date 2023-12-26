Richelieu Gestion SA Makes New $127,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.14. 261,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,323,216. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.52.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

