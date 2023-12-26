Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Buys 435 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 2.0% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $19,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.67. The company had a trading volume of 66,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,730. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.84 and a 200-day moving average of $284.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.63 and a 12 month high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.42.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

