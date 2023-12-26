The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 1.2% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 164.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,981,000 after buying an additional 8,979,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $429,854,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:KO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.41. 1,117,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,792,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $252.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.69.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
