Kessler Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,309 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 3.9% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after buying an additional 171,032,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,102,288,000 after buying an additional 1,196,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,339,611,000 after buying an additional 124,141 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,554,000 after buying an additional 689,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after buying an additional 1,892,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.49. The stock had a trading volume of 86,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,707. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.77. The company has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $282.21 and a 52-week high of $413.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,260 shares of company stock worth $15,640,524 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

