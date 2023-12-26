ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,442,658 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,192,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,442,658 shares during the quarter. Ginkgo Bioworks accounts for approximately 2.5% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $329,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,237,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,792,641. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.47 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 272.30%. Analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,499.00, for a total transaction of $20,241,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,238,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,712,122. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,499.00, for a total transaction of $20,241,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,238,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,712,122. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,594,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,317.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,518,937 shares of company stock worth $22,593,841 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNA. Raymond James lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

