PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,554,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,896 shares during the quarter. PagerDuty makes up about 1.8% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 11.31% of PagerDuty worth $237,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,620,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,424,000 after buying an additional 1,033,900 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,686,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,062,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,933,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in PagerDuty by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,206,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,571,000 after purchasing an additional 473,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PD traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $24.01. 132,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,173. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 0.92. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.70 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $100,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

