Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Position Boosted by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,783,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,296 shares during the period. Beam Therapeutics makes up 1.6% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 11.09% of Beam Therapeutics worth $211,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

BEAM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.46. 347,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,832. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $50.74.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 384.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BEAM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

