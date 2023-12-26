ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,785,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,257 shares during the period. Twist Bioscience comprises about 1.1% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 11.82% of Twist Bioscience worth $137,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWST. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $647,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 91.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 193,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 92,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 427.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,818,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,632 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NASDAQ TWST traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.82. 156,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,239. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $66.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 83.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

