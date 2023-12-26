ARK Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,366,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,264 shares during the period. Ionis Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.8% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $107,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 22,078 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,972,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,420,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $862,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,691.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $862,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,691.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,282 shares of company stock worth $2,858,458. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IONS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.21. 163,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.01.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.42 million. Research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IONS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

