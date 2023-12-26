Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,150 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $104,000.

Shares of BSCP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,051. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $20.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

