Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 59 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 4.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 39.0% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 49.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 14.8% in the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.26. 89,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.25 and a 200-day moving average of $273.74. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.14.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

