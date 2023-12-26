Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.19 Million in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 58,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 12,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 177,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,605,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,053,818. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

