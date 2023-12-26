Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $3.14 Million in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.54% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Swmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GSST stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 19,561 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.