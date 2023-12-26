Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.18% of AllianceBernstein worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AB. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 525,176 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 248,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,683,000 after purchasing an additional 246,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 54.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after buying an additional 171,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

AB stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,050. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.98 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AB shares. StockNews.com upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.80 to $36.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.31.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

