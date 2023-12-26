Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $6.57 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 102,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.13. 810,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,949,139. The company has a market capitalization of $219.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

