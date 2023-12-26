Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the first quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $31.74.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

