Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases New Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 390,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.39. 56,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,310. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.58 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 131.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. Equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 307.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

