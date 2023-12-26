Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 2,140 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in NiSource were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth $2,644,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 103,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 434,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $28.95.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NI. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

