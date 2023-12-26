Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 75,970 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.06% of Pembina Pipeline worth $10,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.61. 157,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,347. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.26. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

