Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 3,518 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $15,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 655.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.88. 604,127 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

