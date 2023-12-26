Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $8.96 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 227.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 260,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,194 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 78,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.77. 451,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,742,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

