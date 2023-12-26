Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BALT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 243,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 40,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:BALT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 59,548 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

