AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.8% annually over the last three years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:MITT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 45,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,922. The stock has a market cap of $129.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MITT. StockNews.com began coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

