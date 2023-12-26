Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,211 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $17,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 74.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.62.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.49. The stock had a trading volume of 59,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,044. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.82 and its 200-day moving average is $137.75. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $176.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.78%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

