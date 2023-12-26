Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $22.24 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 86,566 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $22,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $392,142,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Enbridge by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,381,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,044,604,000 after buying an additional 2,978,359 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Enbridge by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,632,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,034,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 901,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,544. The company has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.11.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

