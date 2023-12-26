Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Trims Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,045 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.18% of Conagra Brands worth $23,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,736,000 after buying an additional 7,854,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $163,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,087,000 after buying an additional 2,873,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $51,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.21.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 700,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,299. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

