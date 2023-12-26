Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,446,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $37,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Barclays lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.04.

NYSE PAA traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 587,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.85%.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,294.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

