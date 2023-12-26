Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,588,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,810 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.54% of Antero Midstream worth $31,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AM traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,203. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 123.29%.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.