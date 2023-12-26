Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,039,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 1.04% of Plains GP worth $32,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 233,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 30,726 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 22,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAGP. Barclays cut shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Insider Transactions at Plains GP

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 62,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $1,006,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,752.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 305,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.54. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 109.18%.

About Plains GP

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.