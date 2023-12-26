Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,108 shares during the quarter. Exelon makes up 2.3% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.17% of Exelon worth $63,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 21.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $35.43. 850,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,643,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

