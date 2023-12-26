CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 885,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,829 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.30% of CMS Energy worth $47,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CMS Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $115,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $99,270,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $57.55. 223,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,807. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 76.77%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.