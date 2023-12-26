Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 3,440 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 2.0% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $54,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.06.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.69. 658,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,859,641. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

