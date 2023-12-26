Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health makes up approximately 2.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.34% of Cardinal Health worth $72,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.41. The company had a trading volume of 249,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,526. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.28. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

