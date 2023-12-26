Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $617,000 Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,316,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 25,542 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.66. 325,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,877. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.31 million, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.302 per share. This represents a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is -62.80%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

