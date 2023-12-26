Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $110,000 Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MIY. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 30,950 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 357,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 150,768 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the period. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MIY remained flat at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,762. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

