Liberty Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.28. 633,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.67. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $251.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

