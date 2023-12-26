Liberty Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,003,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,703,000 after buying an additional 1,745,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,874,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,926,000 after buying an additional 571,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,578,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,184 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,981,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,630,000 after purchasing an additional 536,550 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,723,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,466,000 after purchasing an additional 802,309 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $64.39. The company had a trading volume of 406,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,847. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.46. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $64.44.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.