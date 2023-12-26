Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Takes $919,000 Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,274.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

TFLO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.44. 327,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,182. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

