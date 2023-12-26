Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 90.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,140 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,641,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,564,531. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.22. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $109.35.
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
